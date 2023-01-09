YouTuber Dunkey’s publishing label Bigmode announces ‘Animal Well’ as first title

YouTube content creator Dunkey has revealed that Animal Well will be the first game to launch under his publishing label, Bigmode.

Developed by Billy Basso, Animal Well was originally revealed during last June’s Day of the Devs stream, where it was described as a “gorgeous pixel art action-adventure about exploring a surreal labyrinth populated by all manner of strange creatures.”

While the game was originally announced without a publisher attached to the project, last night (January 8) Bigmode Games announced that Animal Well will be the company’s first published game.

“A pixelated wonder rendered in intricate audio and visual detail,” reads the publisher’s newly-launched page for Animal Well. “Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.”

Animal Well does not currently have a release date, however we got to preview the game last year and stated that when it does launch, it could be a “game of the year contender.”

The preview added that Animal Well puts an emphasis on letting players explore its world without being pushed in specific directions.

“There’s a strong tension to not at all knowing where you’re going or what you’re supposed to be doing,” reads our preview. “You may go to the left and find a puzzle area you’re not quite sure what to do with at first, then maybe you’ll drop down to a lower screen and figure out a segment that leads you to a key or an item that you can use in the aforementioned area.”

