YouTube’s Head of Gaming is leaving Google

Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt has announced that he plans to depart from his role as YouTube’s Head of Gaming.

In a tweet posted on January 25, he revealed that he will be leaving the company in order to join Polygon Technology as its CEO. In a statement, he thanked YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki and talked about his history with the company.

“I came to YouTube almost eight years ago to help give gamers a voice and represent the gamers’ needs every day.”

He continued; “I am proud knowing that YouTube Gaming serves over 250million logged-in users every single day, and drives hundreds of billions of hours of gaming watch time each year.”

It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube. I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor. I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios. Thank you for the memories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VhQxpqDbFO — Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) (@Fwiz) January 25, 2022

Speaking on his new role, he said;

“I am fascinated by blockchain app development and am beyond thrilled to enter the Web3 space,”. He continued;

“I will be focused on growing the developer ecosystem through investment, marketing and developer support and bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.”

Before joining YouTube, Wyatt was a popular caster for Major League Gaming, making his name casting events for games like Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

He would later join Machinima in 2011 as their head of live and eS\sports content, before returning to MLG. He would then join Google in October 2014. More recently, in 2016 Wyatt collaborated with the esports team and gaming brand OpTic Gaming to co-author the book OpTic Gaming: The Making of Esports Champions which took readers through the careers of the successful Call Of Duty team. The book became a New York Times best-seller.

