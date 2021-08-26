‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ features 10,000 cards and is free-to-play

A new teaser trailer has revealed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be free-to-play and features 10,000 cards.

The card game aims to recreate the entire TCG ruleset in a single game with the YouTube description explaining that it will feature the “Yu-Gi-Oh TCG/OCG’s official Master Rules” while “offering an exciting new, free-to-play way of enjoying intense, beautifully presented duels on the latest gaming systems”.

We’ve previously learned that the game will offer 4K support on relevant systems and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile. It will also offer extensive in-game tutorials to help players get up to speed.

The teaser trailer has expanded upon that by showing that there will be over 10,000 cards to unlock in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, though “some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases” as one would expect from a free-to-play game.

Somewhat understandably, the complete list has not been released but the trailer does tease that iconic cards including Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Exodia the Forbidden One all feature.

The teaser trailer comes only a month after three new Yu-Gi-Oh! games were announced including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The line-up also includes Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel which takes inspiration from the popular Rush Duel card game that launched in Japan in 2020, as well as Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel – a mobile exclusive that appears to feature four-player card battles.

