‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ is coming “this winter”

During the Tokyo Game Show 2021, Konami confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch “this winter”.

The news came as part of a presentation which also showed off examples of the title’s gameplay – check it out below:

Advertisement

Based on the footage, it seems like ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ will include a solo story mode, with missions divided up between illustrated narrative segments, as well as full-blown duels with AI opponents.

Back in August, a trailer revealed that there would be over 10,000 cards to unlock in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, though “some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases” as one would expect from a free-to-play game.

The complete list of cards has not been released but the trailer does tease that iconic cards including Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Exodia the Forbidden One all feature.

The card game aims to recreate the TCG ruleset in a single game with the YouTube description explaining that it will feature the “Yu-Gi-Oh TCG/OCG’s official Master Rules” while “offering an exciting new, free-to-play way of enjoying intense, beautifully presented duels on the latest gaming systems”.

‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ will launch “this winter” for PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android though cross-play has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, three new Yu-Gi-Oh! games were announced including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The line-up also includes Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel which takes inspiration from the popular Rush Duel card game that launched in Japan in 2020, as well as Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel – a mobile exclusive that appears to feature four-player card battles.

In other news, FIFA 22 fans are frustrated with EA following confusion over pre-order perks, where One To Watch (OTW) packs were loaded into the game under specific instructions not to be opened before launch day (October 1) but many people still opened them, revealing a rare gold card instead of the promised OTW card.

EA promised to replace the card but some fans feel annoyed that they’re essentially missing out on a player, just because they followed the rules.