‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ will have cross-play and cross-saves at launch

Konami has confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will have a cross-play and cross-save functionality at launch.

A brand-new Japanese gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming free-to-play card game, and as well as showing off new gameplay, Konami has revealed that players will be able to play against each other on any platform they own.

Alongside a cross-play function, players will also be able to access a cross-save feature across multiple platforms. As reported by PCGamesN, a Konami press release has stated that players will be able to link their Master Duel game data across platforms, meaning they’ll be able to carry over their progress between PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

Advertisement

You can check out the Japanese trailer below:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will offer “an exciting new, free-to-play way of enjoying intense, beautifully presented duels on the latest gaming systems” and aims to recreate the entire TCG ruleset in a single game, which will feature over 10,000 cards.

The game will also include a solo campaign mode, as well as missions divided up between illustrated narrative segments, and full-blown duels with AI opponents

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will launch this Winter for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and will also offer 4K support on certain systems.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be going down for maintenance on December 21 to get ready for Patch 6.01. This update is the first patch post-Endwalker launch and will include the expansion’s first eight-player raid: Pandaemonium. The first part of the raid is called Pandaemonium: Asphodelos and will revolve around unconfirmed Ascian characters from Final Fantasy 14‘s main story.

Following the launch of Endwalker, Square Enix has temporarily halted the sale of Final Fantasy 14 due to heavy server congestion.