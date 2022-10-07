Yungblud and Madison Beer are performing in ‘Roblox’ this weekend

Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown are all taking part in a digital festival this weekend in Roblox.

Hosted by Walmart and taking place in its Electric Island, the virtual Electric Fest will see appearances from Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown with all three artists using motion caption suits for their performances.

Electric Fest kicks off tonight (October 7) at 7pm PST (which is 3am BST Saturday morning) with performances scheduled for the same time on October 8 and 9. Click here to visit Electric Island.

Sharing footage of the motion caption process, Yungblud took to Instagram to say: “Look mum, I’m in a video game. My first concert on Roblox. Come to Walmart Land for Electric Fest this Fri, Sat and Sun at 7pm ET each night. It’s gonna be mental.”

“Very cool and fun,” wrote Beer. “First time performing ‘Dangerous’ virtually.”

According to Walmart, the festival is a celebration of “self-expression through music.”

Earlier this year, Roblox announced a wave of new hires, including Spotify’s former head of music development and Meta’s head of emerging content in an attempt to “push the boundaries of creativity.”

However a recent San Francisco lawsuit has accused Roblox of enabling the sexual and financial exploitation of an underage girl.

Roblox has been accused of failing to protect its young user base in the past. Last year, People Make Games investigated the dangers to young people on the platform, and how Roblox’s business model takes advantage of the enthusiasm of young and aspiring developers.

In other news, Yungblud has revealed that he’s finished work on a new “psychedelic rock” album.

The Doncaster artist (real name Dominic Harrison) released his self-titled third record last month. In August 2021, Yungblud told NME that he already had a fourth full-length project “done and ready to go”.