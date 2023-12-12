‘Zelda’ producer says open-world games are the future

The Legend Of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has said that open-world games are the future, following the success of Breath Of The Wild and Tears Of The Kingdom.

Both Breath Of The Wild and its followup, Tears Of The Kingdom moved away from Zelda’s typically linear narrative in favour of something more open-world. It’s a move that’s proved highly successful, with the two titles shifting over 50million units between them, compared to Twilight Princess which sold 9million units.

In a new interview with IGN, series producer Eiji Aonoma suggested that future titles would continue to explore the possibilities of an open-world Hyrule. “It’s interesting when I hear people say [they prefer the old entries] because I am wondering, ‘Why do you want to go back to a type of game where you’re more limited or more restricted in the types of things or ways you can play?’ But I do understand that desire that we have for nostalgia, and so I can also understand it from that aspect,” he explained (via VGC).

Advertisement

“Games where you need to follow a specific set of steps or complete tasks in a very set order are kind of the games of the past,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aonuma said he didn’t put “too much stock in the chronology of the series,” which begins with 2011’s Skyward Sword.

He said: “That can kind of box us in and limit where we’re able to take the story as we continue making games in the series. I do think it’s something that is best for people to interpret on their own.”

“I do think there is still a lot of fun for us to be had with the series as we go forward,” he added.

Last month, Nintendo confirmed a Legend Of Zelda live-action film was in the works with Euphoria star Hunter Schafer throwing her name into the ring to play Zelda.

Advertisement

In other news, Ubisoft has launched a new update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, bringing New Game Plus mode to the action adventure game.