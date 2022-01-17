‘Zelda’ sound effect plays every time this NBA player scores

NBA player, Jarrett Allen, makes sure that a Zelda sound effect plays every time he scores at home.

Via Kotaku, an ESPN interview has revealed that Allen is a huge Zelda fan.

In the interview, he explains that he “collects Zelda-related memorabilia”. His favourite piece is his “3D printout of one particular shield”.

Allen’s favourite Zelda game is The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, despite it being released the same year he was born. In tweets from 2017, he also explains that Super Smash Brothers is in his top five.

Perhaps most importantly, though, is his use of Zelda while playing basketball. When he was originally at the Brooklyn Nets, he was asked for his sound effect request for when he scores. A common occurrence in the NBA – Mario often features – Allen went in a different direction. “It took me about 10 seconds to come up with the perfect one. Short and sweet,” he explained. Allen chose the ‘secret’ sound effect from Zelda that is heard any time players solve a puzzle or find a secret area. Since moving to Cleveland Cavaliers, the sound has followed him.

A clip on YouTube below demonstrates how it sounds when he scores. Currently, Allen has a 16.6 point average in the 2021-2022 season.

Allen’s Twitter account shows a strong love for both basketball and gaming. When The Game Awards were held, he praised It Takes Two for winning, calling it “well deserved”.

He has also tweeted frequently about Nintendo Direct shows, understandably being excited for Breath Of The Wild 2.

