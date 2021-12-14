Zombie survival game ‘Project Zomboid’ adds multiplayer servers

The Indie Stone has added multiplayer servers to its zombie survival simulator, Project Zomboid.

Project Zomboid has received a Build 41 test branch (thanks, PCGamesN) that adds dedicated servers and more.

Developer The Indie Stone has shared a post on Steam explaining what fans can expect from the latest test branch. The biggest addition is 16 player multiplayer with dedicated servers, however there’s lots more content to get into.

This includes a “massive map expansion” that adds locations like the city of Louisville, which is now the biggest urban sprawl in the game. Getting lost in Louisville won’t be a problem either, as an in-game mapping mode has been added to help players keep track of their position.

There’s also a search and foraging mode that’s been added to Project Zomboid, which adds onto a previously-existing system in the game where players could forage for edible food.

On releasing the test build, The Indie Stone warns that in trying to release it before Christmas, the studio “never quite reached the polish we’d have liked” to put it out as anything more than a test build.

“There are many smaller to medium priority issues we are aware of but don’t feel justify holding the multiplayer back,” the post says, but adds that “most of these issues” should be resolved by January.

In the future, Project Zomboid fans can eventually expect 32 player servers – though The Indie Stone’s “ambitions are much higher than 32” in the long run.

