Gene Simmons says KISS virtual avatars will “get better”

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has said that the band’s virtual avatars will “get better”, revealing that “about 200 million” dollars is being invested in the technology.

Earlier this month, the US glam rock band unveiled their new era as a virtual band at the last show of their farewell tour.

The band seemingly bowed out of live performing at their Madison Square Garden show on December 2 as part of the ‘End of the Road’ tour, where they revealed the new digital avatars.

“Today, A New Era Begins. #KISSARMY, the end is only the beginning!” the band wrote on social media. “KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever.”

Simmons had previously insisted the farewell tour is the “end of the road for the band, not the brand”.

The avatars were reportedly made by George Lucas’ SFX company, Industrial Light & Magic and in collaboration with Pophouse Entertainment Group, which was co-founded by ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus and is behind the Swedish pop band’s Voyage avatar show.

Simmons addressed the future of the avatars while meeting fans at Electric Lady studios in New York City following their final concert.

Speaking to one fan, the bassist and co-vocalist said they’re “gonna get better, that animated stuff”.

He continued: “There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension. But they’re spending, oh, about 200 million [dollars] to take it to the next level.”

The musician also said that he was impressed with the ABBA Voyage show in London. “You can’t tell if they’re there, right there, like that,” Simmons said.

Kiss’ avatars are reportedly not likely to appear as realistic as the ABBA ones, with NME noting in a five-star review that “you can’t tell the difference between man and machine” at the Voyage show.

“We’re going to figure it out after the tour,” Pophouse CEO Per Sundin explained (via BBC). “Is it a Kiss concert in the future? Is it a rock opera? Is it a musical? A story, an adventure?”

Meanwhile, Paul Stanley recently responded to rumours that KISS could be the next band to have a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.