(G)I-DLE add Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur shows to world tour

(G)I-DLE have announced the venues, as well as additional dates, for their upcoming 2022 world tour.

The group took to social media today (June 29) to release the final list of dates and venues for their world tour, titled ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’. On top of their original list of tour dates, the group announced that they will also be holding additional shows in Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ tour kicked off with two back-to-back shows in Seoul, South Korea. The group is set to embark on an eight-show tour of the United States including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Atlanta early next month.

(G)I-DLE will then perform in Santiago, Chile, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico in August. The group will then play concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Tokyo, before wrapping up in Singapore.

The dates and venues for (G)I-DLE’s world tour are as follows:

JULY

22 – Los Angeles, The Novo

24 – San Francisco, The Warfield

27 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

30 – Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

AUGUST

01 – Houston, The Hobby Center

03 – Chicago, Radius

05 – New York, Terminal 5

07 – Atlanta, Cobb Energy Centre

10 – Santiago, Teatro Caupolicán

12 – Mexico City, Auditorio BlackBerry

14 – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex

20 – Bangkok, Thunder Dome

27 – Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall

SEPTEMBER

09 – Kuala Lumpur, Zepp Kuala Lumpur

11 – Manila, New Frontier Theater

16 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit

17 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit

OCTOBER

01 – Singapore, The Star Theatre

Earlier this year, (G)I-DLE released their debut full-length album ‘I Never Die’. The album served as the “rebirth” for the group following a tumultuous year that saw the group go on a 14-month hiatus and the departure of founding member Soojin.