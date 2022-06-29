(G)I-DLE add Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur shows to world tour

(G)I-DLE have announced the venues, as well as additional dates, for their upcoming 2022 world tour.
The group took to social media today (June 29) to release the final list of dates and venues for their world tour, titled ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’. On top of their original list of tour dates, the group announced that they will also be holding additional shows in Bangkok, Thailand and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
2022 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [JUST ME ( )I-DLE] SCHEDULE 🎬#여자아이들 #GIDLE #JUSTMEIDLE#GIDLE_WORLDTOUR_JUSTMEIDLE pic.twitter.com/ORS1O9FF8V
— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) June 28, 2022
The ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ tour kicked off with two back-to-back shows in Seoul, South Korea. The group is set to embark on an eight-show tour of the United States including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Atlanta early next month.
(G)I-DLE will then perform in Santiago, Chile, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico in August. The group will then play concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Tokyo, before wrapping up in Singapore.
The dates and venues for (G)I-DLE’s world tour are as follows:
JULY
22 – Los Angeles, The Novo
24 – San Francisco, The Warfield
27 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
30 – Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
AUGUST
01 – Houston, The Hobby Center
03 – Chicago, Radius
05 – New York, Terminal 5
07 – Atlanta, Cobb Energy Centre
10 – Santiago, Teatro Caupolicán
12 – Mexico City, Auditorio BlackBerry
14 – Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
20 – Bangkok, Thunder Dome
27 – Jakarta, The Kasablanka Hall
SEPTEMBER
09 – Kuala Lumpur, Zepp Kuala Lumpur
11 – Manila, New Frontier Theater
16 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit
17 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit
OCTOBER
01 – Singapore, The Star Theatre
Earlier this year, (G)I-DLE released their debut full-length album ‘I Never Die’. The album served as the “rebirth” for the group following a tumultuous year that saw the group go on a 14-month hiatus and the departure of founding member Soojin.