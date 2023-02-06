Grimes shares support for Charli XCX after Grammys ‘Crash’ nominations snub

Grimes has shared her support for Charli XCX after her album ‘Crash’ failed to get a nomination at the Grammys.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night (February 5) in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé and Harry Styles being the biggest winners at the event.

Taking to Instagram, Charli XCX expressed her disappointment, comparing it to Mia Goth being snubbed by the Oscars for her performance in the horror movie Pearl.

“Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive,” she wrote.

Her comments immediately drew support from Grimes in the post, who branded the Grammys “irrelevant” after she was once invited to be on the board.

Grimes also said that she tried to nominate late artist SOPHIE but was turned down.

She wrote: “The Grammies are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it. I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I Was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring. I was one of 3 women and the only person under 40 for sure. It’s literally not a relevant thing. I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed.”

‘Crash’ saw Charli XCX score her first UK Number One album when it was released last year.

The album was also awarded four stars by NME and was described as “a headstrong collection of carpe-diem pop bops.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took home the most awards this year at last night’s ceremony, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. She picked up awards including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

The big four awards went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She honoured late DJ and producer SOPHIE during her acceptance speech.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.