Guerrilla is shutting down multiplayer servers for three of its games

In August, PlayStation first-party developer Guerrilla Games will be shutting down online servers for three of its games.

The announcement comes from Guerrilla’s official Twitter account in a post that reads: “On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode) and Rigs: Mechanized Combat League will shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date.” However, the single-player offline modes will still persist.

On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode) and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. Single player offline modes remain available — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 22, 2022

A report from Game Rant in January of this year detailed the state of Killzone Shadow Fall’s online mode, which reportedly has a scant player base, with only four official lobbies being available on an average day. Additionally, the 24-player Domination mode wasn’t even playable at the time of the article’s publication, leaving only Team Deathmatch and Warzone variants. It was also noted that it would only usually be possible to get a full Team Deathmatch lobby during evenings and weekends.

Given that Shadow Fall is the most widely accessible title, with it being available on PlayStation 4 hardware as well as playable through PlayStation 5 backward compatibility, it seems unlikely that the other two are fairing much better. Killzone: Mercenary is currently stranded on the Vita, a handheld that massively underperformed in sales, while Rigs: Mechanized Combat League is exclusive to PSVR.

Guerrilla Games is currently working on PSVR2 title Horizon Call Of The Mountain in collaboration with Firesprite, another first-party PlayStation studio. Release dates for Horizon Call Of The Mountain and the PSVR2 headset are currently unconfirmed, however, both will only be compatible with PlayStation 5 hardware.

Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla’s most recent outing, earned a great four out of five star score from NME, which praised: “a competently made and fun action-adventure that channels Monster Hunter during its big boss encounters, and every Sony-made open-worlder during the gameplay.”

