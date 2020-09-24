St. Vincent, Free Nationals and Holly Humberstone to star at Guitar.com Live

St. Vincent, the Free Nationals, Holly Humberstone and more acts have been announced as part of the lineup for Guitar.com’s upcoming free virtual event, Guitar.com Live.

The guitar media brand’s three-day digital showcase, held next week from October 2 to 4, will take place entirely in an interactive, 3D virtual space. Artists and speakers from around the world will lead more than 50 events, from performances and panels to masterclasses and workshops, while brands such as Taylor Guitars, PRS Guitars and Ernie Ball Music Man will exclusively launch new products at the virtual guitar show.

See the full bill below:

On Friday (October 2), join Anderson .Paak’s backing band the Free Nationals – guitarist Jose Rios and keyboardist Ron “Tnava” Avant – and Holly Humberstone as they take the stage for a series of special performances. Humberstone is expected to play cuts off her freshly released debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.

Other artists set to perform over the weekend include Australian sister duo CLEWS and Grammy-nominated guitarist Zane Carney.

Speaking on the performances lined up, Guitar.com chief editor Chris Vinnicombe said: “It’s been a challenging year for all of us, but especially so for the thousands of musicians who rely on live performances to make ends meet.”

Other artists also set to make an appearance at the virtual guitar show include St. Vincent, who will share the stage with Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Maroon 5’s James Valentine to discuss brand collaborations (October 3), as well as IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan. Kiernan will dig deep into his musical history, unpacking his guitar influences and gear choices (October 3).

Nashville’s Third Man Records will close out the event on Sunday (October 4) with an exclusive showcase.

Head here to register for Guitar.com Live.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]