Harry Styles pledges over $1million to gun safety support fund in US

Harry Styles has pledged over $1million (£791K) to a gun safety support fund in the US.

Together with Live Nation, Styles pledged the money to the ‘Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’ in the US following the Uvalde school shooting earlier this week.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack. It marked the US’ deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012, and is the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting in history.

Writing on Instagram, Styles said he was donating proceeds from his upcoming ‘Love On Tour’ to the gun safety fund, which Live Nation are matching, up to $1milllion.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” Styles wrote in his post.

He continued: “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Styles has joined the likes of Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo in expressing his anger and calling for stricter gun control laws in light of the shooting.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon went on to urge lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, The Killers‘ frontman Flowers said the latest incident in Uvalde was “heartbreaking”.

Earlier today, Jack White also called for greater gun safety laws, saying he was “exhausted…with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem.”