Henry Cavill surprises customers during visit to Nottingham ‘Warhammer’ store

Henry Cavill stopped by a Warhammer store in Nottingham yesterday (February 18), surprising staff and customers in the process.

It comes after the Superman actor revealed in December during an interview on The Graham Norton Show that he was a big fan of the tabletop miniature war game.

When appearing on the show ahead of the launch of the second season of Netflix‘s The Witcher in December, Cavill spoke enthusiastically about his passion for Warhammer.

Advertisement

When asked about what he gets up to in his spare time, Norton stated: “You do fly your nerd flag with pride. One of your hobbies, and he’s got a lot of hobbies ladies and gentlemen, one of your hobbies…”

Cavill then interrupted to comment: “Makes me sound weird.”

“Well, you do have more hobbies than the average man, I’d say,” Norton retorted, before adding: “But you paint World Of War Craft?”

“Warhammer,” Cavill corrected him.

A number of staff and customers who were present during Cavill’s visit to the store have taken to social media to share photos of themselves with the actor.

“It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer,” a Warhammer Community account tweeted. “Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save.”

Advertisement

Staff member Em Robinson wrote: “So we are very humbled and honoured to have the great #henrycavill visit us at warhammer world today. Such a nice guy and an amazing herald of our hobby. Thank you for your time!”

It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer. Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save. pic.twitter.com/qJr2n3b1uG — WarhammerCommunity (@WarComTeam) February 18, 2022

So we are very humbled and honoured to have the great #henrycavill visit us at warhammer world today. Such a nice guy and an amazing herald of our hobby. Thank you for your time! #warhammercommunity #warhammerpainting #thegodemperorofmankind #custodes pic.twitter.com/b66ZnCXEZ4 — Em Robinson (@Emthepaintfreak) February 18, 2022

You can see more pics from Cavill’s visit to Warhammer World below:

Had the absolute pleasure of meeting Henry Cavill today at work! What an absolute gem! pic.twitter.com/SSUXGShcc5 — Kieran (@Kieranids) February 18, 2022

It was really awesome getting a chance to meet Henry Cavill today… and I gave him a White Dwarf! pic.twitter.com/692ySvOAis — Lyle Lowery (@LyleLowery) February 18, 2022

I was lucky enough to meet the legendary #HenryCavill today.

Really nice guy that loves #warhammer pic.twitter.com/Jb0RkbBfE3 — Darren Latham (@DarrenLatham) February 18, 2022

Get yourself a man who looks at you the way this guy looks at Henry Cavill. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/9uMRyDSCqm — The Witcher Princess 🐺⚔️ **INACTIVE** (@WitcherPrincess) February 19, 2022

My brother met Henry Cavill yesterday at Warhammer World. pic.twitter.com/SGIjFuuo1J — Joshua Whittaker (@JoshuaWOffical) February 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Cavill has said that only “time will tell” as to whether he will be taking over as the next James Bond in the famous spy franchise.

The Witcher actor has been entertaining rumours around playing 007 since it was announced that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the role following last year’s No Time To Die.

“If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” he told GQ in 2020.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

In December, Cavill said that “everything is always on the table” with regards to the casting rumours.

“I enjoy the large IP [intellectual property]. I enjoy a grand story. Especially when it’s popular,” he told The Sunday Times.

“Time will tell,” he added. “You don’t know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything’s always on the table.”