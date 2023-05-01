Here’s what ‘Star Wars’ would look like if directed by Wes Anderson according to AI

A fan made Star Wars trailer in the style of director Wes Anderson has been created using artificial intelligence.

The clip entitled The Galactic Menagerie, which you can view below, features a lot of traits that the filmmaker is known for, including symmetry, pastel colors, sardonic narration, painstaking attention to detail and offbeat humour.

The mock cast also includes Anderson regulars Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Willem Defoe, Ed Norton, Timothée Chalamet and Owen Wilson as Darth Vader.

“Watch as they navigate the Galactic Menagerie, a universe filled with eccentric creatures, charming droids, and peculiar locations reminiscent of Anderson’s beloved films such as Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel,” the video description explains.

We made a #StarWars trailer in the style of #wesanderson hope you guys enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/DP5rBxmTOI — Curious Refuge (@CuriousRefuge) April 29, 2023

Since the video was published on Friday (April 28), it has racked up more than 285,000 views on YouTube and upwards of two million views on Twitter.

It comes just months after an artist showed how The Avengers movies would be a very different cinematic experience if Anderson had directed the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.

Sharing a host of Anderson-inspired film stills to Instagram, user @digiguru (Adam Hall) showcased a retro-tinted slew of images including the likes of Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, and Thanos with the help of an AI program.

It managed to even impress the directors of the box-office smashing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, the Russo brothers as they gave a shoutout to the artist on their own Instagram, captioning a post: “Holy shit. Where can we watch this…”

Meanwhile, a trailer for Anderson’s latest film Asteroid City was recently shared.

Starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Margot Robbie, the romantic comedy drama is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”.

The film is Anderson’s follow-up to 2021’s The French Dispatch, which starred Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet.

It will have a limited run in cinemas on June 16 in the US before its wider release (including the UK) on June 23.