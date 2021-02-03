The founder of an adult website has revealed that Monday’s (February 1) “Hollyboob” stunt was a stand against Instagram censorship.

Julia Rose, CEO of Shagmag.com, devised a stunt that saw a group of people climb up and alter the iconic Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob”. All six of them were arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Now, Rose has told Vice that the prank wasn’t just for kicks, such as the separate “Hollyweed” stunt of 2017. Instead, it was her company’s way of calling out Instagram for censoring Shagmag‘s content while other adult brands such as Playboy and Brazzers continue to post freely.

Rose explained that the prank was an elaborate way to grab the attention of Instagram head Adam Mosseri. “My product is nearly identical to that of Playboy’s, and my content may even be considered safer than what Playboy’s has been allowed to publish on your platform,” Rose told Vice. “I want to know how they are picking and choosing which accounts to disable and why.”

guys…. I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign 👯‍♀️ #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/UsseSSkkRO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 1, 2021

She added that both her personal Instagram account and the official Shagmag account were suspended recently for nudity. The social app has updated its terms of services and now bans the “sharing of links to external pornographic websites”.

Hustler and Brazzers, however, still have active Instagram pages that link out to explicitly pornographic websites, Vice also noted.

Elsewhere, you can read NME‘s review of the latest works to depict the glamour, glitz and grit of Hollywood here.