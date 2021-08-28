In colourful Vans collab, Malaysian artist Bono Stellar takes over Kuala Lumpur train station with art

In partnership with Vans Malaysia

Malaysian visual artist Bono Stellar has taken over a Kuala Lumpur train station and a train car with her artwork as part of Vans Malaysia’s ‘These Projects Are Ads For Creativity’ campaign.

Born Nawwar Shukriah Ali, the KL-based artist’s completed work now adorns the stairs and walls of Masjid Jamek LRT station and on LRT Train 147, which makes its rounds across the city on the Kelana Jaya Line.

The illustrations feature Bono Stellar’s concept of implementing lines and space that represent the many directions and dynamics that can be found in the city, Vans said.

In a statement, Bono Stellar described this project with Vans as “a dream come true” and “an unbelievable opportunity”. “I hope my artwork can brighten passersby’s daily lives and the lines will remind them of the paths that we have chosen in our lives and go through it,” she said.

Vans global executive creative director Rob Teague said that rather than “creat[e] advertising that talks about creativity”, the brand wanted the ongoing campaign to serve as a “vehicle to showcase true, physical creativity in all of its forms”. He added, “We simply enabled creatives all over the world to make things.”

Find out more about 'These Projects Are Ads for Creativity' via the website vans.com.my/offthewall