Jake Paul denies sexually assaulting TikTok star Justine Paradise

YouTuber Jake Paul has denied that he sexually assaulted TikTok star Justine Paradise at his home.

Paradise claimed that Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him and touched her without consent.

She made the allegations in a 20-minute video shared to YouTube last week, but Paul says her claims are “100 per cent false”.

Advertisement

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100 per cent false,” he wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week.”

Paul, who is gearing up for a boxing match with ex-UFC star Ben Askren this weekend, added: “I respect women and mothers more than anything.

“I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.”

He now intends to sue Paradise for defamation for the “irreparable damages” to his reputation.

Advertisement

An additional statement from Paul’s representative Daniel E. Gardenswartz to the BBC said: “Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him.

“While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.”

He added: “Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”