Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys the platform

Jameela Jamil has announced she is quitting Twitter after it was confirmed that Elon Musk had purchased the website.

The Tesla founder and entrepreneur successfully acquired the social media platform yesterday (April 25) for approximately $44billion (£34.5b), per The Independent.

His offer was initially turned down by Twitter, which put a “poison pill” measure in place to stop a takeover attempt by Musk. However, the two parties later entered talks before the deal entered its final stages of negotiations.

Yesterday, Musk shared a glimpse into his policy for the platform. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he tweeted.

Upon the deal being finalised, Musk posted a quote in which he claimed that “free speech is the bedrock to a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He also explained that he aims to make the social media site “better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust”, and said he plans to “defeat spam bots” while “authenticating all humans”.

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” Musk concluded. You can see that post above. Advertisement Elsewhere, activist and actor Jamil wrote that the “one good thing” to come from Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is that she would “FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here”. She continued: “So it’s win win for you all really [laughing face emoji].” Later, she tweeted to confirm that she would be quitting Twitter after hearing the news that Musk had bought the site. “Ah he got Twitter,” Jamil said. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of [her pet dog] Barold.” She went on to express her concerns over what direction Twitter would head in under Musk. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” Jamil wrote. “Best of luck.” You can see those tweets below.

One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. 😂 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

The announcement of Musk’s takeover comes as Twitter faces increasing pressure from politicians and regulators over its content. Previously, the website has been criticised for its handling of misinformation, fake news and potentially harmful posts.

Last year saw Donald Trump get banned from Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram. Trump had been accused of encouraging the violent supporters who stormed Capitol Hill in protest of the 2020 US Presidential election result.

At the time, Musk posted: “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s shares have risen by around four per cent following the news of its deal with Elon Musk.

