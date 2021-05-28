‘Joker 2’: Todd Phillips reportedly returns to write sequel script

Todd Phillips is reportedly gearing up to write the sequel to Joker, following the success of the 2019 movie.
The news was revealed in a new piece from The Hollywood Reporter on the most powerful lawyers in the film industry, which states that the follow-up to the Oscar winning comic book film is definitely in the works.
In their list of powerful Hollywood lawyers, they include an entry for attorney Warren Dern, who counts Phillips among his clients. In Dern’s entry, it states that “Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker instalment.”
While it’s one of the biggest indications so far that a sequel is indeed in development, Warner Bros is yet to officially confirm the project.
A separate report from The Hollywood Reporter which claims to have insider information on Warner Bros’ schedule, also said that Joker has a “planned sequel”.
The article, which largely focused on Warner Bros.’ upcoming Superman film, confirmed that Joker 2 “will take place in the same universe”.
Rumours of a sequel to the film, which took $1.07billion worldwide, have been circulating since 2019. A report from THR at the time said that “Warners had sequel options in place” for the film, although director Todd Phillips spoke out to throw cold water over the claims.
“There’s no contract,” he told IndieWire, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a second film completely. “Joaquin and I have publicly said we’ve been talking about a sequel since week two of shooting because it’s a fun thing to talk about.
Joker 2 would be part of an expansive upcoming slate of DC projects from Warner Bros. Alongside a new Superman film and Wonder Woman 3, Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell will be making a Zatanna solo movie. The next DC Comics to reach the big screen will be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.