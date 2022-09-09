Jonny Greenwood reacts to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

The Scottish comedian shared a snippet of his cover on Twitter earlier this week (September 7), re-working the band’s 1992 debut single into a synth-heavy but solemn ditty.

Responding on Twitter, Greenwood said: “There’s still no emoji to express my – very complicated – emotional reaction to this.”

Limmy is known for his popular bedroom productions, and has covered classics including ‘Running Up That Hill’, ‘Rhythm Of My Life’, ‘Sk8r Boi’. In 2020, he shared a techno version of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

There’s still no emoji to express my – very complicated – emotional reaction to this. https://t.co/QBzfVkqspP — Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) September 8, 2022

Sam Fender has also expressed his appreciation for Limmy in the past, calling him “the best comedian to ever live”.

Fender spoke to NME at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, where he used his winners’ room interview to deliver a rendition of the Star Wars theme as interpreted by Limmy. After footage spread online, Limmy then shared it himself on Twitch and Twitter.

“I fucking love that man so much,” Fender told NME in response. “He’s one of my heroes. I was buzzing when I saw him re-post it on his Twitch. That was probably one of the best fucking moments of my career, to tell you the truth! It was probably one of the biggest things for us.

“When I was living at my mam’s and skint as fuck, I was sat in my bedroom smoking skunk, I didn’t have a job, there was black mould on the wall and I was like, ‘This sucks’. I used to watch his Dee Dee sketches. That was about a stoner bloke who was living in a flat that was dire, manky and had fuck all.”

Fender added: “Finding the humour in that darkness was so empowering. It just used to make me fucking laugh, and you’ve got to find the humour when the chips are down. That’s the beauty of it. I think the Scottish and the Geordies are really fucking good at that. That’s one of our fucking talents.”