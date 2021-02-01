Minzy talks about the possibility of 2NE1 reunion

Former 2NE1 member Minzy made a guest appearance on KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show today (February 1), where she opened up about the possibility of a reunion with the hit girl group.

“We meet each other often,” the k-pop star disclosed, according to Soompi. She shared how the group’s leader CL often says “let’s try it” and “what do you think?”, while Park Bom and Sandara Park have considered the chance of a reunion, too.

However, the K-pop idols have yet to agree about officially reuniting as of yet. “Nothing has been proceeded in detail yet. We’re just at the stage of talking about doing something,” Minzy added.

The star also talked about the struggles in losing weight and not being able to eat well during her 2NE1 days, as well as being casted by SM Entertainment before her debut. “I think I would’ve become a member of f(x),” the 27-year-old spilled.

In 2016, Minzy left the group and her agency, YG Entertainment, to pursue a solo career. She released her debut work ‘Minzy Work 01: Uno’ a year after under her new label, Music Works.

In May 2020, she left Music Works and came up with her first single as an independent artist called ‘Lovely.’ Later that year, Minzy launched her own agency, MZ Entertainment. She also signed with Viva Entertainment in the Philippines for her musical endeavors in the country, where fellow 2NE1 member Sandara Park first rose to fame via a local talent show.