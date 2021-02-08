Chung Ha unveils first teaser for ‘Bicycle’ music video

Chung Ha has revealed the first teaser for the music video of her upcoming single, ‘Bicycle’.

The opulent clip gives fans a glimpse of what’s to come when the video drops on February 15 at 5pm KST, alongside her debut full-length album, ‘Querencia’. The teaser features neon-lit bedroom sets, a large soundstage with chandeliers and a bevy of glamorous costumes.

Watch the teaser for ‘Bicycle’ below.

Advertisement

Last week, Chung Ha released four audio snippets teasers for ‘Querencia’, corresponding to the various sections of the album: ‘Noble’, ‘Savage’, ‘Unknown’ and ‘Pleasures’. The record is set to feature 21 songs, including previously released singles such as ‘Stay Tonight’, ‘Dream Of You’ with R3HAB and ‘Play’ featuring Changmo.

According to Chung Ha’s labels, 88rising and MNH Entertainment, ‘Querencia’ refers to “a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home; the place where you are your most authentic self”. The record was originally scheduled for release on January 4, but was delayed in order for the singer to recover from COVID-19 after testing positive in December 2020.

‘Querencia’ will also be Chung Ha’s first project in over a year, since her 2019 mini-album ‘Flourishing’. That release peaked at number six on the Gaon Albums Chart upon release, and featured the hit single ‘Snapping’, which clinched the second spot on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Prior to her debut as a solo artist, Chung Ha was part of the popular girl group I.O.I, alongside idols like Somi and former GUDUDAN member Sejeong. The group was formed through the South Korean reality show, Produce 101.