DPR IAN announces first solo EP, ‘MITO’

DPR IAN’s first solo EP ‘MITO’ is coming soon.

The South Korean singer – whose real name is Christian Yu – announced the news on his social media yesterday (February 3) with an image of the EP’s artwork. According to the pre-order website linked to the announcement, ‘MITO’ is an acronym for ‘Moodswings In This Order’. It will also be released on March 12.

“mito.world the first EP it’s finally coming,” DPR IAN wrote in the Instagram caption. No other details, including the official tracklist, has yet been announced.

Advertisement

Check out the EP cover art below.

DPR IAN is part of the Seoul-based multi-genre creative collective Dream Perfect Regime. They produce, write, edit and direct, as well as distribute, all their music and visual content. Other members include DPR Live (Hong Da-Bin), DPR Rem (Scott Kim), DPR Cream (Kim Kyung-Mo) and Cline.

Last year, DPR IAN released two songs as a solo artist: ‘So Beautiful’ and ‘No Blueberries’ featuring CL and DPR Live. In 2020, he also released a collaborative EP with members DPR Live and DPR Cream titled ‘DPR Archives’.

DPR IAN was formerly a member and the leader of the K-pop boy group C-Clown. The outfit debuted in 2012 and disbanded three years later in October 2015. Their last release was 2014’s ‘Let’s Love’.