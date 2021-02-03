Stray Kids’ Han shares handwritten apology for controversial pre-debut rap

Stray Kids member Han has apologised for the controversial lyrics in a song he released prior to his debut with the boyband.

Han, who is part of the group’s songwriting/hip-hop sub-unit 3RACHA, came under fire yesterday (February 2) after a clip of his pre-debut rap song surfaced on social media platforms.

The K-pop idol is accused of using racial slurs and ableist terms in the rap, which he originally uploaded on his personal YouTube channel in 2013 when he was 13-years-old. It’s currently unknown when the track and account were taken down.

Hear a snippet of the song here.

Han has since issued a handwritten apology letter to fans, posted on the group’s official Instagram handle. “Without any excuse, this is completely my fault. I sincerely apologize,” he wrote.

“I wrote the inappropriate lyrics with only the single thought of wanting to rap during my irresponsible, younger days.” Han added. “I apologize for hurting so many people with the lyrics written without thinking enough.

“The reason why I chose to become a singer was so I could express myself through music and connect with many people. Because of this, I feel greatly ashamed of myself for writing such lyrics in the past.”

Han ended the letter by reiterating that he “understand[s] that such behavior cannot be excused simply because of young age, I will reflect upon my actions deeply”, while thanking fans for their “love and support”.

Last year, Stray Kids dropped their debut full-length album, ‘Go Live’. The 14-track record was largely written and produced by the members of 3RACHA, which also comprises Bang Chan and Changbin, topped the Gaon Album Chart at release.

Later in 2020, the group reissued the album as ‘Go Live’, which added eight brand-new songs. However, the release also removed a number of from the original tracklist, such as ‘Gone Days’, ‘Top’ and album closer ‘On Track’.