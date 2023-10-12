Keith Buckley, ex-vocalist of Every Time I Die, reveals new band Many Eyes

Keith Buckley, the ex-vocalist of the group Every Time I Die, has revealed he is in a new band named Many Eyes.

The announcement of the new band came in the form of a video that Buckley posted onto his official X/Twitter page. He shared that brothers Charlie and Nick Bellmore will join him on guitars and drums, respectively. The duo previously worked with the likes of Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, among others.

“Dear you, Sup. It’s me, Keith. Just wanted to let you know that I have a new band. It’s called Many Eyes. Two brothers named Charlie and Nick Bellmore play guitar and drums respectively.

“They also write, produce & record all the songs. I think they’re brilliant and I’m confident that you will too. Jamey Jasta introduced me to them over a year ago and the three of us have not stopped writing since. Shout out to Jamey Jasta. He is, and always has been the realest,” read Buckley’s note.

He continued: “Many Eyes marks the beginning of a new chapter in my story. One that promises to be significantly different from the ones that preceded it. It’ll be better… I’m better. I look forward to proving it, both on stage and off. See you out there. Love, me…Keith.”

‘Revelation’, the band’s debut single is set to be released tomorrow, October 13 via Jasta’s own label, Perseverance Media Group. He will also be serving as executive producer of Many Eye’s upcoming debut LP.

Buckley previously confirmed that he was still working on music and formed a new band last September.

The revelation came in a tweet posted on Saturday, December 3, with the storied vocalist promising fans that they’ll “see [him] again in 2023”. He teased: “I’ve been recording songs with a new band since September and the new music has never been heavier. See you in the pit.”

Everytime I Die underwent a messy split in January, following a public spat between frontman Buckley and the band’s other four members.

On January 18, bassist Steve Micciche, guitarists Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams, and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak all shared a joint statement saying their last show with the band took place in December.

They wrote: “While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.”

The message went on to say that there has been “no direct communication” with Buckley, saying “it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself”.

The following day, Buckley responded with a lengthy statement, saying that “any emotional [or] metal connection” he had with his former bandmates had been “thoroughly severed” when he got a letter from a law firm on December 20, which Buckley had shared on the same day the band’s statement was issued.

The letter said that the firm, Savur Law, had been retained by the rest of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and Buckley, requesting he contact them to discuss “the business terms of an amicable separation between the parties”.

In other news, Many Eyes are set to head out on the road with Thursday on the latter’s recently announced ‘War All The Time Live’ tour. Visit here for tickets.