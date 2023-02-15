Kid who took viral Super Bowl selfie with Justin Timberlake arrested

A young fan who once took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl halftime show has been arrested.

Ryan McKenna, who was 13 when he had his picture taken with the star in 2018, was arrested earlier this week after a row at a California Pizza Kitchen, according to TMZ.

The 18-year-old allegedly got into an argument with his 15-year-old friend before apparently pushing a table.

Police told TMZ that the shopping centre security attempted to escort McKenna off the property, but he became increasingly aggressive and ended up grabbing an officer’s hand when it was placed on his chest.

#latestnews Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Selfie Kid Ryan McKenna Arrested In Florida – https://t.co/VtvjzqjynW Ryan McKenna is learning life comes at you fast … 5 years ago he was cheesing with Justin Timberlake in a viral Super Bowl moment at age 13, and on the eve of this… pic.twitter.com/WG5t1ES3yh — Clicky Sound (@ClickySound) February 14, 2023

He was then arrested for felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanours – resisting arrest and obstruction of an officer.

McKenna’s snap with Timberlake went viral in 2018. “I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna later said of his moment in the spotlight. “I just went for it.”

He later appeared on the now-defunct The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was surprised by a phone call from Timberlake. “Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and [taking] our second selfie together,” the star said at the time.

Meanwhile, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna was the second most-watched of all time, having averaged 118.7million viewers. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance still holds the record at an average of 121million.

Elsewhere, Timberlake has been out of the spotlight in recent months, and last appeared on Calvin Harris‘ single ‘Stay With Me’ last year alongside Halsey and Pharrell Williams.