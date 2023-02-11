Lewis Capaldi on new album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’: “I’m sick of hearing it!”

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Lewis Capaldi joked that he is sick of hearing his new album.

Capaldi’s upcoming record ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is set to be released in May. When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”

As for influences for the project, he went on to joke: “Any inspirations? Who’s the worst artist you can think of?”

“I would go out and look out at the world and what’s shit, and then I would write songs pertaining to that,” he added.

Capaldi’s second studio album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is out on May 19 via EMI. He has already released two singles from the record: ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Pointless’.

Meanwhile, last month Capaldi broke the record for the biggest-selling indoor live show in Scotland. He sold more than 15,000 for his concert at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, which took place on January 23 as part of his current UK and Ireland headline tour.

Louise Stewart, interim MD at P&J Live, said (via IQ): “Monday’s show was absolutely phenomenal. The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way. This is a fantastic accolade for P&J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for.”

In a four-star review of Capaldi’s recent show in Leeds, NME said: “The Scot’s opening night of a mammoth world tour was a predictable mix of earnest ballads and off-the-cuff quips”, adding that “pop’s jester pulls no punchlines at triumphant opening night”.