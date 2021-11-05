Listen to BGourd’s old school-flavoured single ‘Far Side’ featuring Danikiddo

Singaporean rapper BGourd has dropped ‘Far Side’, his latest single, which features Danikiddo of hip-hop group Mediocre Haircut Crew.

The track debuted on streaming services on Friday (November 5) and arrived alongside a playful music video directed by Paul Lin.

‘Far Side’ is the lead single from ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’, the final installment of BGourd’s series of EPs, which will be released on November 12. The EP is produced by newcomer e-Plant.

Advertisement

In the track, BGourd and Danikiddo adopt a flow indebted to the playfulness of 1990s hip-hop while the latter, who returns after a brief hiatus, proclaims in his verse: “Back in the game / moth to the flame / packing up names“.

The music video for ‘Far Side’ sees the duo perform in front of a green screen, transporting themselves into a psychedelic montage made of floating heads and shapeshifting patterns. Watch it below.

‘Far Side’ comes less than a week after BGourd shared a surreal music video for ‘Virtual Machine’, which was taken from the ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’ EP, made with producer Beansprouts.

Last week, BGourd also launched an animated music video for ‘Fresh Air’, a track featuring producer ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 2’ Fauxe.

Advertisement

The rapper also debuted songs off ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’ at Baybeats Festival 2021 on Thursday (November 4). Tonight, he will perform at Taiwan’s Asia Rolling Music Festival alongside fellow Singaporean artists lewloh, M1LDL1FE and Cosmic Child.

The tracklist for ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’ is:



1. V Dubs (Ft. Mary Sue)

2. High Horse

3. Who I Am (Ft. Krysta Joy)

4. Bad One

5. Call Me Back Tomorrow

6. The Internationl

7. Night Time

8. Abound

9. Far Side (Ft. Danikiddo)

10. Now 4