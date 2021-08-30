Listen to carolesdaughter’s haunting cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Carolesdaughter has put her own unique spin on Radiohead‘s classic ‘Creep’ – you can listen to the eerie cover below

The alt-pop singer-songwriter (real name Thea Taylor) is gearing up to head out on the road with Coheed & Cambria and The Used for their upcoming joint co-headlining tour, and then again with Machine Gun Kelly.

Carolesdaughter’s cover of Radiohead’s 1992 single, which features on the group’s debut album ‘Pablo Honey’, comes after she saw a fan remix online, inspiring her to turn it into a real version.

Advertisement

“I have always been a Radiohead fan,” carolesdaughter said in a statement. ​”I would play the track online with my guitar often. A fan took that video footage and made a remix out of it. Once I heard how cool it sounded, I decided to cover it for real because I just love this song.”

She added: “It’s one of the best songs in the world to me, and it never gets old.”

Listen to carolesdaughter’s cover of ‘Creep’ below:

Meanwhile, Radiohead side project The Smile – comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – have reportedly completed an album.

In a recent interview with The Coda Collection, longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich revealed he has been working with the supergroup on a body of work.

Advertisement

He didn’t give away any details about a release date or album title, but dropped hints as to how it will sound, saying “it’s not a rock record”. “It’s an interesting juxtaposition of things, but it does make sense. It will make sense,” he said.

He also went on to praise Skinner, calling him “a great musician and a great guy”.

“He’s in Sons of Kemet (with British jazz innovator Shabaka Hutchings) and also done tons of session work. …I sort of smile to myself, because I can see he’s going to get a lot of attention,” he said.