Mac Miller: drug dealer sentenced to almost 11 years in prison

One of the three drug dealers charged in the death of rapper Mac Miller has been sentenced to 11 years in prison today (April 18).

Miller was found dead on September 7, 2018, with his death later determined an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Stephen Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis and Cameron James Pettit were indicted in 2019 on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, who appeared in federal court in Los Angeles today, had previously said he had no idea the counterfeit pills he provided to another dealer before they were handed to Miller had been laced with fentanyl.

Today he was sentenced to a total of ten years and 11 months in prison by District Judge Otis D. Wright II. In addition to the prison time, Reavis also was sentenced to three years of supervised release with drug testing.

Prior to sentencing, an emotional statement was read out in court from Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams,” she said in a statement.

Meyers said her son’s laugh was “infectious and bright” and said that his music “spoke to many people all over the world.”

She continued: “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there.”

Two other men also have been charged in the case.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, took a plea deal last October, admitting he supplied the fentanyl-laced pills to Reavis. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Walter previously agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Reavis also pleaded guilty to the same charge after initially pleading not guilty.

The case against Cameron James Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is still “pending,” prosecutors say (via Rolling Stone).

Before he was sentenced, Reavis had told the court he was unaware the pills caused Miller’s death until he was arrested a year later.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me,” he said.

“They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

In October, Miller’s mixtape ‘Faces’ arrived on streaming platforms for the first time. Originally released in May of 2014, the project features appearances from Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt and more.