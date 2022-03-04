Malaysian pop artist Claudia shares disco-tinged single ‘Feel Alive’ with Asyraf Nasir and Irwinandfire

Up-and-coming Malaysian pop artist Claudia has dropped a disco-tinged single ‘Feel Alive’ featuring rapper Asyraf Nasir and producer Irwinandfire.

The track, which was shared on streaming platforms via Universal Music on Friday (March 4) is made up of groovy basslines and retro-styled synths, and combines elements of disco, dance-pop, and electronic music inspired by the sounds of the ’70s.

Listen to the track below.

Per a press release, Claudia – whose songs touch on love, sex, heartbreak, and “millennial artificiality” – said she drew inspiration from ABBA, Bee Gees, and Madonna, to evoke the nostalgia of “groovin’ and movin'” into a new era and to “escape reality”.

“I don’t need no pills or drinks / to get my body moving, moving / If you don’t close the distance between us / Then I might just have to do it, it,” Claudia sings in the track’s opening lines.

In the chorus, she continues with: “I just wanna feel, wanna feel alive / got you groovin’ movin’ to that beeves jive / Soaring to the clouds until we reach the starlight / I just wanna feel, wanna feel alive.”

Asyraf, who is a Def Jam Southeast Asia signee, said ‘Feel Alive’ is “your 2022 disco bop” to make listeners “feel that kind of vibin’ energy [you get] when you’re excited for something again.”

“Imagine the spotlight’s on you, you’re just feeling yourself with so much confidence and style that it’s outta this world… that is what ‘Feel Alive’ is about,” he said.

The song marks Claudia’s first single for 2022. In December last year, the artist (real name Claudia Tan) released the pop punk-tinged single ‘Mikaela’.

In 2021, Claudia also released a string of other tracks, including ‘Bad Together’ featuring TY:DEL and Irwindandfire, ‘Nice Guy’, and ‘Vaccine For A New Scene’ featuring producer MFMF. and Ean and Arnold of radio station Hitz FM 92.9.

Among fans, Claudia is best known for her ’70s-inspired single ‘Bodies’, which went viral on TikTok in 2020. Aside from music, Claudia is also an established writer on Wattpad, with her second novel “Perfect Addiction” being made into a Hollywood flick by Constantin Films and Wattpad studios.

On the other hand, Asyraf Nasir, had most recently collaborated with fellow Malaysian rappers Yonnyboii and Zynakal on ‘Tak Sangka’ in August.