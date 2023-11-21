Meet the cast of the upcoming K-drama, ‘Man and Woman’

The upcoming K-drama adaptation of the popular webtoon Man and Woman is on its way. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the series, featuring Super Junior‘s Donghae and D.P. actress Lee Seol, its premiere date and more.

Who are the cast members of Man and Woman?

Leading the cast for Man and Woman are Super Junior’s Donghae and D.P. actress Lee Seol. The duo will play college sweethearts whose relationship start to fizzle out after seven years together.

Donghae will play Jung Hyun-sung, an ambitious man who launches his own fashion label, but soon realises the struggles of being a young entrepreneur. Meanwhile, Lee Seol stars as Han Sung-ok, a jewelry designer and Hyun-sung’s long-time partner.

Joining them are Im Jae-hyuk (Daily Dose of Sunshine), Yoon Ye-joo (New Love Playlist), Choi Won-myeong (CEO-dol Mart), Baek Soo-hee (Agency), Kim Hyun-mok (Doctor Cha), Yeon Je-hyung (Call It Love) and EXID‘s Jeonghwa.

What have Dongdae and Lee Seol starred in before?

Aside from being a member of K-pop boyband Super Junior, Donghae previously starred in the Genie TV original K-drama series Oh! Youngsim earlier this year. The series was his first acting role in nearly a decade, since Season 4 of medical-crime drama Quiz of God in 2014.

Lee Seol’s most recent role was in Season 2 of the Netflix K-drama series, D.P., where she played the supporting character of Shin Hye-yeon. Prior to that, she starred in the 2022 action film Thunderbird and appeared in KakaoTV’s 2021 fantasy K-drama, Amanza.

What is the plot for Man and Woman?

The K-drama follows Han Sung-ok (played by Lee Seol) and Jung Hyun-sung (Donghae), who start to experience the s-called “seven-year itch”. One day, the couple cross paths waiting for the elevator in a motel, each of them accompanied by another person.

Meanwhile, Jeonghwa plays Ryu Eun-jeong, a model and influencer who is also Seong-ok’s best friend, and Kim Hyun-ok plays Choi Won-myeong, Hyung-seong’s best friend.

Im stars as Oh Min-hyuk, a man who has no interest in working, dating or marriage, whose 15-year friendship with Kim Hye-ryeong (Yoon) starts to become something deeper. Finally, Choi and Bae star as a May-December couple, and Yeon plays Kim Geon-yeop, Seong-ok’s college senior who begins to fall for her.

When will Channel A’s new K-drama Man and Woman premiere?

Man and Woman is set to premiere December 26 on Channel A in South Korea. The K-drama series will also be available to stream internationally on Viki in select regions.