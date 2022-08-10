Mariah Carey pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John: “I was obsessed”

Mariah Carey has paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Following the news of the iconic singer and Grease star’s death at the age of 73, Carey took to social media to pay her respects, sharing images of the two of them performing together.

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You,'” Carey tweeted on Monday. “Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed.”

Carey went on to recall the time she performed with Newton-John during her tour Down Under in 2002.

“I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything,” Carey wrote. “Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’ This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to "Hopelessly Devoted To You." This is a moment I will never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/P4jsfV9Dsp — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

Carey concluded her tribute by sharing more images of them together. “I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” she wrote. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Carey is one of many stars to pay tribute to Newton-John since her passing. Others include Sir Elton John, Rebel Wilson, Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and her Grease co-star John Travolta, wrote on social media: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”