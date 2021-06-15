‘Mario Party Superstars’ is coming later this year to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has revealed a new Marty Party collection that will be arriving on the Switch later this year.

As announced during Nintendo’s E3 Direct today, Mario Party Superstars will bring back a collection of classic boards and mini-games across the 23-year history of the franchise.

The trailer can be watched below:

Five classic boards will return from the Nintendo 64 games, including Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land. Each board will feature “zany events” and stickers that can change up the standings, so players need to keep on their toes at all times.

There will be 100 mini-games from across the Mario Party series, with all of them supporting button controls. On top of this, all game modes will offer online play.

Party-goers will be able to play in solo mode or with friends online. Those playing with friends will even be able to save progress mid-game and resume at a later date.

Mario Party Superstars will launch on October 29, 2021, on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the game are open from today.

Earlier this year, Nintendo rolled out a free update for Super Mario Party that expanded the game’s online multiplayer, letting Nintendo Switch Online subscribers play together in traditional board game or mini game modes.

Another big title announced during the presentation was a new 2D Metroid game known as Metroid Dread, the first original 2D entry in the series for 19 years.

Metroid Dread is slated for release on 10 August 2021 on Nintendo Switch