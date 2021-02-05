‘Metro Last Light Redux’ and ‘For the King’ free on Epic Games Store now

First-person shooter Metro: Last Light Redux and strategic RPG For the King are currently free on the Epic Games Store.

Both games are part of the regular weekly rotation Epic Games Store users have access to. The games must be added to players’ collections to keep them indefinitely.

Metro: Last Light Redux is a remastered version of Metro: Last Light, and takes place a year after the events of the austere Metro 2033. It comes packed with all the game’s DLCs as well as improved visual fidelity.

Protagonist Artyom, a young soldier living in the Moscow Metro after a devastating nuclear war, must explore the metro system while looking for a way to seize a previously-unexplored pre-war bunker.

Check out the trailer below.

For the King is a drastically different departure from Metro: Last Light Redux. It’s a strategic RPG that combines both tabletop and roguelike elements. It offers both single-player and cooperative online and offline experiences.

The king of the once peaceful Fahrul kingdom has is dead. The queen has begged her constituents to help her stave off the monsters responsible for his slaying. Players will create parties to strategies, defeat enemies and explore a variety of procedural maps.

See the game in action below.

Both games are free until February 11. At that time, the space strategy RPG Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition will replace Metro: Last Light Redux and For the King as the free game of the week.

In January, Epic Games acquired a massive North Carolina shopping mall as the location for its new HQ. The company plans to renovate the 980,000 square-feet and 87 acre mall with plans to open by 2024. The company will remain operational at its Crossroads Boulevard HQ until then.