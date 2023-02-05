Michael B. Jordan confirms that ‘Creed IV’ is happening “for sure”

Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that there are plans in the works for a Creed IV film.

Ahead of the release of Creed III next month, Jordan spoke to IGN and confirmed that a fourth film was happening “for sure”.

When asked if there were any plans for Creed 4 or potentially a spinoff, Jordan confirmed Creed IV and added: “I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure.”

Creed III arrives in cinemas on March 3 and Warner Bros. revealed the first official trailer for the film, which stars Jordan and Jonathan Majors, last year.

The third instalment sees Jordan return as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend, Apollo Creed.

The film also marks Jordan’s directorial debut, with the first and second instalments being helmed by Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., respectively.

Last year, Majors teased that Jordan’s Creed III would be “very different” to past two instalments.

Speaking to NME, he said: “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate.

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

While Tessa Thompson is set to return as Adonis’ wife Bianca, Creed III will be the first not to feature Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa. In April last year, Jordan said the actor wouldn’t return.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said.

“But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”