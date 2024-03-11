‘MultiVersus’ announces relaunch date

Player First Games’ brawler MultiVersus has confirmed details of a relaunch.

An open beta of MultiVersus was launched in 2022. It quickly racked up 10million players and became the highest grossing game of July. The same year, Player First Games founder Tony Huynh said MultiVersus’ open beta would “hopefully be permanent” unless the studio found “some really awful bugs”, but by March 2023 he confirmed the game would be shutting down.

“Our Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity for us and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus,” he said at the time. “As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on.”

What followed next was eight months of radio silence from developers, but after teasing MultiVersus return last week, Warner Bros. Games has now confirmed the game will launch later this year.

MultiVersus is due for release May 28 as a free download via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

According to a press release, MultiVersus will relaunch with a new PVE mode while more heroes and personalities have been added to the roster alongside additional stages based on reimagined universes and environments.

While it was in beta, MultiVersus featured characters from the DC universe, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Game Of Thrones, Tom and Jerry, Adventure Time, Space Jam, Rick & Morty and Gremlins.

“We’ve rebuilt the game from the ground up to support our new netcode to provide consistent world-class online play,” said Huynh in an announcement video. “So every hit, dodge, and Batarang will be delivered with pinpoint accuracy.”

“There will be consistent game performance, no matter what platform you’re playing on,” he continued. “There will be new attacks and combat mechanics for each character, putting more skill expression in your hands.”

However, Warner Bros. has also contacted a number of developers who released games under the Adult Swim Games banner, warning them that their games are to be delisted in the coming weeks. Warner Bros. has also said they don’t have the resources to transfer ownership back to the original developers.