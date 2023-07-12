100 Gecs explain tour cancellation: “We’re physically and mentally worn out”

100 gecs have confirmed the cancellation of their 2023 UK and European tour.

The duo, comprised of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, were supposed to embark on a 14-date tour run throughout the UK and Europe this October in support of their album ‘10,000 gecs’.

Last month, emails went out to fans and ticket holders stating that the 100 gecs’ upcoming tour was cancelled. The duo did not address the cancellation until Tuesday (July 11) when they confirmed it on their social media pages.

Taking to Twitter, 100 gecs shared a statement which read: “To our fans in Europe: we’re sorry to cancel our upcoming shows, but we’re physically and mentally worn out. We’ll be back soon.”

The tour would have kicked off on October 8 in Berlin. From there, the duo would have made stops in Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland before wrapping up in Manchester, UK.

While those dates have been cancelled, 100 gecs will play a handful of live shows within the next few weeks in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. They were also recently announced as one of the openers for the newly announced Boygenius show at the Hollywood Bowl on Halloween.

Reviewing new album ‘10,000 gecs’, NME wrote: “Though it’s sorely missing some choice cuts from 100 gecs’ current live set (namely ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’), ‘10,000 gecs’ is insanely fun and impressively ambitious.

“It’s also short but sweet, throwing its turbulent flurry of punches and then dipping out before listeners have a chance to really think about what’s going on. And therein lies the key to making the most of ‘10,000 gecs’: don’t think too hard about it, just take a deep breath and ride the wave.”