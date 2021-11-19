100 gecs return with new single ‘mememe’

100 gecs have returned with new single ‘mememe’. It’s the first to be lifted from their forthcoming second studio album ‘10000 gecs’, which is set to arrive early next year.

The duo’s latest builds on the off-kilter glitchcore they explored on 2019’s ‘1000 gecs’, with ‘stupid horse’-esque staccatoed guitar upstrokes and abrasive, blown out choruses.

‘Mememe’ arrives alongside a kaleidoscopic video that sees the band’s Dylan Brady and Laura Les adorned in wizard cloaks, dancing around in a park. Watch that below:

Les and Brady teased ‘10000 gecs’ on social media back in September, and embarked on a North American tour last month. The duo recently announced a UK and European tour for 2022, set to kick off in January.

Since releasing ‘1000 gecs’ in 2019, the duo have remained solidly busy. In July of last year they released ‘1000 gecs & the Tree of Clues’, a collection of ‘1000 gecs’ remixes that featured contributions from the likes of Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy and more.

2020 also saw the duo team up with 3OH!3 for the latter’s comeback single ‘Lonely Machines’, produce two songs on Rico Nasty’s debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’ and release a Christmas song, ‘sympathy 4 the grinch’.

This year, the duo remixed Linkin Park’s ‘One Step Closer’, while Brady has collaborated with Skrillex and Rebecca Black.