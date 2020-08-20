100 gecs share lysergic music video for Fall Out Boy ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ remix

100 gecs have shared a music video for their star studded remix of ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ featuring Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

The clip, created by Darío Alva & Weston Allen, manages to be even loopier than the track itself, featuring 3D graphic animations of many of the creatures seen on the cover of the album ‘1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues’.

An agitated mushroom-hatted creature traverses an amorphous wonderland filled with cauldrons to eventually confront a rat – watch it below.

The remix was first released last month on ‘1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues’, the remixed edition of the experimental duo’s 2019 debut ‘1000 gecs’.

In an interview with NME, the duo’s Laura Les spoke about how they came to work with Fall Out Boy on the track.

“We had a meeting or we’d just met up with Pete [Wentz] talked, and he was asking us would we possibly want to do something, just being very vague,” Les said.

“We were like, yeah, yeah, totally, we’re both fans. And then just days later we just got a text message with a Zip folder of Patrick Stump vocals we were like, beautiful.”

Other collaborators featured on the album include Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Injury Reserve, Dorian Electra and more. The band shared several remixes in the lead-up to the album dropping, including a ‘money machine’ remix by A.G. Cook and a version of ‘stupid horse’ that featured GFOTY and Count Baldor.

In addition, the album features the official release of a handful of rarities from the group, including ‘toothless’ and ‘came to my show’. It also features two live tracks taken from the band’s performance on Adult Swim’s Fishcenter Live program – ‘small pipe’ and ‘800db cloud’.

Reviewing ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, NME wrote: “No sound is off limits in the glitchy, genre-splicing world of 100 Gecs: Dylan Brady and Laura Les filter jarring sonics into a DIY blender to see what undefinable concoction materialises,” adding that the album provides “an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future”.