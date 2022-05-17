100 gecs take to the skies in new video for ‘Doritos & Fritos’

100 gecs have shared a new video for latest single ‘Doritos & Fritos’, lifted from their forthcoming second album ‘10000 gecs’.

Directed by Chris Maggio, the accompanying clip sees the duo – Laura Les and Dylan Brady – flying through the skies in wizard robes, much to the confusion of bystanders. A local news channel tracks their movements, as they attempt to escape potential captors.

Watch the video for ‘Doritos & Fritos’ below:

100 gecs released ‘Doritos & Fritos’ last month. It’s the second single the duo have shared from forthcoming album ‘10000 gecs’, after last year’s ‘mememe’. A release date is yet to be announced for the record, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.

The forthcoming album will follow the duo’s 2019 debut LP ‘1000 gecs’. A remix album, ‘1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues’, followed in 2020, and featured contributions from Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy, A.G. Cook and others.

Last year, the duo remixed Linkin Park‘s ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the band’s debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’. Brady also featured on a 10th anniversary remix of Rebecca Black‘s ‘Friday’.

In late 2020, 100 gecs featured on ‘Lonely Machines’, 3OH!3‘s first single since 2016. They also released the standalone Christmas song, ‘sympathy 4 the grinch’.

100 gecs have a handful of festival dates coming up, including appearances at Primavera in Barcelona, Governors Ball in New York, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Lollapalooza in Chicago. They’ll play rescheduled headline UK and Ireland shows in August and September.