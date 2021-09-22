1096 Gang skate through fire in new music video, ‘BREAK THE LOOP’

Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang have released a music video for their latest track, ‘BREAK THE LOOP’.

The song and its accompanying music video were made available on YouTube on Tuesday (September 21). The boom bap track features mellow saxophone line against trap production from Asiaboi and Guddisc.

The chill vibes follow through in the visual, directed by Mike Gem Tolentino, which finds the rap group and their posse skating through fire, gathering in a small room and more.

Watch the new video for ‘BREAK THE LOOP’ below.

The track features four rappers from the group: Guddhist Gunatita, Trvmata, Youngwise and Ghetto Gecko. Guddhist Gunatita kicks off the song with a somber verse, before Trvmata jumps in with a verse rapped mostly in English.

‘BREAK THE LOOP’ marks 1096 Gang’s fifth single of the year, following January’s ‘Buhay’, May’s ‘Gawin’, ‘Matsalab’ in June, and ‘IMOUT (Cypher 3)’ in August.

1096 Gang are best known for their song ‘Pajama Party (Cypher 1)’, which they released last December. The song later went viral due to a popular TikTok dance trend, and has since accumulated over 11million streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, member Guddhist Gunatita released his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’ in April. The album spawned three music videos for the cuts ‘Sige’, ‘Dndn’ and ‘Slifu’. He followed up the project with two standalone singles, ‘Ugat’ in May and ‘Manindigan’ in late August.