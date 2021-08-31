1096 Gang’s Guddhist Gunatita releases freewheeling new single, ‘Manindigan’

Filipino rapper Guddhist Gunatita has released a music video for new single, ‘Manindigan’. The track is the 1096 Gang rapper’s latest single following his debut solo album ‘Metamorphosis’, released in April.

The video, which premiered on Sunday (August 29), features guest artists rapper Trvmata and singer Lois, with the trio shown absorbing the sights and serenity of a seaside beach resort.

The track is spruced up by the neo-soul production of sheru. Gunatita and Trvmata trade impassioned verses while making way for the song’s hook, punctuated by Lois’ smooth vocals.

The clip was directed by John Selirio. Watch it below.

Upon its release, Gunatita shared with fans on Facebook that the song is about putting yourself first. “It doesn’t mean that you are selfish,” he wrote, according to a translation. “You don’t need to force yourself to live according to the rules or opinions of others.”

Pag inuna mo yung sarili mo hindi ibig sabihin nun na makasarili ka, hindi mo kailangang pilitin ang sarili mo mamuhay… Posted by Guddhi$t on Sunday, August 29, 2021

‘Manindigan’ is the second standalone single by Gunatita following ‘Ugat’, which was released in May. Earlier this month, Gunatita released another beach-themed music video in the form of ‘Sige’.

Gunatita is widely known as a member of Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang. The rap quintet most recently released a single entitled ‘Matsalab’ in June and ‘Gawin’ the month prior.

Gunatita and Trvmata last collaborated on ‘Superman’, a track by rapper and producer Donyvan which released in July.