110-year-old great-grandmother is TikTok’s latest viral singing star

A 110-year-old great-grandmother has found viral fame on TikTok after her great-grandson uploaded a video of her singing to the video platform.

Amy Hawkins’ rendition of ‘It’s A Long Way To Tipperary’ was filmed by her 14-year-old great-grandson Sacha Freeman and uploaded to TikTok last week.

The clip, which you can see below, has been viewed nearly 100,000 times on TikTok.

Hawkins, a former dancer and currently the oldest person in Wales, has appeared in a number of Freeman’s subsequent TikTok videos and told ITV News that she chose to sing ‘It’s A Long Way To Tipperary’ as it was her favourite song, adding that she “can’t believe” her newfound fame.

Hawkins’ daughter Rosemary Morris explained to The Guardian that Freeman decided to film the clip to share Hawkins “with everybody else, basically”.

“She was a dancer back when she was 14, which was an awful long time ago. She does not quite understand what TikTok is but she does the internet. But I suppose it is a lot to cognise at 110,” Morris said.

“[Hawkins] is aware of [the success] and she understands to a certain extent. She takes it in her stride really. She is not terribly fazed. She has always been very quiet and shy and retiring. She is not flamboyant in any way, shape or form.”

