12 Monkeys announces grand launch gig featuring Hale, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise and Tamara

Filipino live music hall 12 Monkeys has announced a grand launch gig following their recent relocation to the city of Pasig.

The gig will take place at the new 12 Monkeys location in Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons this January 13, and will feature Hale, Ebe Dancel, Mayonaisse and Tamara as the first artists to perform at the new venue. Tickets will be available at the door for PHP1,000, with limited tables available for reservation by calling the venue’s hotline.

Inviting you all to the grand launch of @12monkeysph this coming Friday, January 13 with our very own @champluipio of @… Posted by 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub on Monday, January 9, 2023

12 Monkeys’ original El Pueblo venue was demolished last year following a temporary closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which continued throughout 2021. 12 Monkeys first moved to the El Pueblo venue in 2014 from their original home of Century City Mall in Makati, and has played host to Parokya Ni Edgar, Side A, Urbandub, Franco, Rico Blanco, Autotelic, Sandwich, Ebe Dancel and many, many more throughout from 2014 to 2019.

Ebe Dancel recently announced a campus-themed music fair to mark the 20th anniversary of his former band Sugarfree’s debut album ‘Sa Wakas’. Dancel is set to put on a full-length, all-Sugarfree performance featuring vocals by Mitch Singson, while OPM acts Cheats, Johnoy Danao and The Itchyworms are also set to perform.

Dancel most recently released a wedding-themed mini-album titled ‘Habangbuhay’ in October 2022. Alongside the title track, the mini-album also includes Dancel’s Widescope Records debut ‘Manatili’ as well as the singles ‘Tanging Kailangan’ and ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’, which were both released last year.

Mayonnaise most recently released a live album in May 2021 that was recorded during their 18th anniversary concert. The band released their latest studio album ‘Friends & Family’ in late November 2020, which notably included collaborations with I Belong To The Zoo and Gloc-9 among others.

They also joined I Belong To The Zoo on a joint tour of the United States last year in February. The two acts performed six shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, Virginia Beach and New York.