17-year-old Singaporean pop artist Haven releases music video for ‘Ego’

Singaporean pop artist Haven has just released her latest single, ‘Ego’, along with an accompanying music video.

On the track, which was written by Haven and produced by award-winning Filipino producer, Jonathan Manalo, the 17-year-old looks at her inner conflict with herself, and the external conflict with others as a result of letting pride get in the way.

The song’s vibrant music video, directed by Kelvin Sng, builds upon the track’s lyrical themes: Haven is trapped in a glass box searching for a way out, among other beautifully crafted set pieces.

Check out the music video below.

Haven, who is signed to record label and artist management company AOR Global, was mentored by OPM (Original Pilipino Music) songwriter Yeng Constantine over the course of a year.

‘Ego’ was recorded at the Purple Room studio in Manila, Philippines, before being mastered in Los Angeles’ Grammy award-winning studio, The Bakery.

‘Ego’ is Haven’s third solo single in English, and fifth overall following two solo Mandarin releases. Haven made her debut in 2019 via a collaboration withFilipino actor-singer Kyle Echarri titled ‘Imagine’.

Haven and fellow Singaporean artist Haneri recently featured on ABS-CBN’s all-female charity single, ‘Heal’. The track featured a total of 14 artists from across Southeast Asia.

‘Heal’ is part of the #StreamToDonate project, with all involved artists donating their fees and royalties to ABS-CBN’s Bridge of Love fund-raising program, which provides relief to Filipinos who have lost their sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.