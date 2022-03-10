1MILL announces new album ‘ONLY1’, shares tracklist

Thai rapper 1MILL has officially announced his fourth studio album, ‘ONLY1’.

The rapper took to social media on Thursday (March 10) to confirm the news, sharing the album’s tracklist. He also confirmed that the album is slated to release on streaming platforms on March 22.

‘ONLY1’ is set to feature 10 tracks, including the previously released singles ‘Change’, ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ and ‘It’s Over’. Fresh cuts on the album include ‘Fu*k It Up’, ‘On My Own’. Featured artists on ‘ONLY1’ include Lite Fortunato, Tarvethz and Summrs.

1MILL most recently released the single ‘Perc’ featuring LEX in late February. However, it seems that the single will not be included in his upcoming album. Prior to ‘Perc’, he released ‘It’s Over’ in mid February, and ‘Since I Was Young Freestyle’ in mid January before that.

In early January, 1MILL released a cowboy-themed music video for ‘What I Been On’, taken off his 2021 album ‘NGU 2’. 1MILL made his debut in 2019 with the singles ‘Trap Anthem’ and ‘RIP’. He has released a total of three studio albums so far.

The tracklist for 1MILL’s ‘ONLY1’ is: